Royal Bank of Canada Lowers GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Price Target to $1.00

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $2.00 to $1.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 110.13% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on GoHealth from $1.50 to $1.25 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOCO opened at $0.48 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $152.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.18. GoHealth has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $6.21.

GoHealth ( NASDAQ:GOCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $158.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.88 million. GoHealth had a negative net margin of 21.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.22%. Equities analysts predict that GoHealth will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOCO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in GoHealth by 461.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 53,679 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in GoHealth by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 346,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 102,229 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 378.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 63,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 50,322 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 16.5% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 738,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 104,500 shares during the last quarter. 41.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareInternal; MedicareExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherInternal; and IFP and OtherExternal. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs.

