Royal Bank of Canada Lowers GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Price Target to $1.00

Posted by on Aug 28th, 2022

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCOGet Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $2.00 to $1.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 110.13% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on GoHealth from $1.50 to $1.25 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.86.

GoHealth Trading Down 6.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOCO opened at $0.48 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $152.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.18. GoHealth has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $6.21.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCOGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $158.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.88 million. GoHealth had a negative net margin of 21.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.22%. Equities analysts predict that GoHealth will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOCO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in GoHealth by 461.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 53,679 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in GoHealth by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 346,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 102,229 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 378.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 63,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 50,322 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 16.5% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 738,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 104,500 shares during the last quarter. 41.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GoHealth

(Get Rating)

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareInternal; MedicareExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherInternal; and IFP and OtherExternal. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs.

See Also

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO)

Receive News & Ratings for GoHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.