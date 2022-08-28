Avast plc (OTCMKTS:AVASF) Short Interest Down 68.3% in August

Avast plc (OTCMKTS:AVASF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decrease of 68.3% from the July 31st total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Avast Price Performance

Shares of AVASF opened at $8.51 on Friday. Avast has a twelve month low of $5.58 and a twelve month high of $9.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.15.

Get Avast alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVASF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC downgraded shares of Avast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Avast from GBX 570 ($6.89) to GBX 515 ($6.22) in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

About Avast

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cybersecurity services under the Avast brand name the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Consumer; and Small and Medium-sized Business (SMB). It offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; and web browsing, third-party software distribution, e-commerce tool, mobile advertising, and other IT managed solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium sized business customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.