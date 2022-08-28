Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) Shares Gap Down to $11.66

Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.66, but opened at $11.33. Enfusion shares last traded at $11.09, with a volume of 1,823 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Enfusion from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Enfusion to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Enfusion from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.79 and its 200 day moving average is $12.39.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Enfusion in the 4th quarter worth about $13,118,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in Enfusion in the 4th quarter worth about $1,474,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Enfusion in the 4th quarter worth about $134,481,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Enfusion by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,631,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,750,000 after acquiring an additional 131,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeneq Management LP bought a new position in Enfusion during the 1st quarter worth about $344,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools that allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

