Shell plc (LON:SHEL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Shell plc (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,831.40 ($34.21).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Shell from GBX 2,045 ($24.71) to GBX 2,025 ($24.47) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,200 ($38.67) target price on Shell in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,000 ($36.25) target price on Shell in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,700 ($32.62) price objective on Shell in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Shell from GBX 3,000 ($36.25) to GBX 3,300 ($39.87) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shell Trading Up 0.6 %

SHEL opened at GBX 2,334 ($28.20) on Tuesday. Shell has a one year low of GBX 1,833.40 ($22.15) and a one year high of GBX 2,459.24 ($29.72). The company has a market cap of £171.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 598.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,123.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,140.56.

Shell Dividend Announcement

About Shell

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Shell’s payout ratio is 25.05%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading

