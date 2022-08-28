Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $198.95

Watkin Jones Plc (LON:WJG – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 198.95 ($2.40) and last traded at GBX 200.82 ($2.43), with a volume of 205789 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 205 ($2.48).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 325 ($3.93) target price on shares of Watkin Jones in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Get Watkin Jones alerts:

Watkin Jones Trading Down 3.4 %

The company has a market cap of £507.73 million and a PE ratio of 6,600.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 216.95 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 231.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.33.

Insider Activity

Watkin Jones Company Profile

In other news, insider Richard Simpson sold 63,793 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 232 ($2.80), for a total value of £147,999.76 ($178,830.06).

(Get Rating)

Watkin Jones Plc engages in the development and the management of properties for residential occupation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Student Accommodation, Build to Rent, Affordable Homes, and Accommodation Management segments. It is involved in the development of purpose-built student accommodation, build to rent accommodation, and residential housing property; and management of student accommodation and build to rent property.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Watkin Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watkin Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.