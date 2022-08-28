Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Short Interest Update

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,100 shares, a decrease of 44.3% from the July 31st total of 2,674,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 158,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.4 days.

Tamarack Valley Energy Stock Performance

TNEYF opened at $3.29 on Friday. Tamarack Valley Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $5.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.25 and its 200 day moving average is $3.75.

Get Tamarack Valley Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on TNEYF shares. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.25 to C$6.75 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tamarack Valley Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in the Clearwater assets covering an area of approximately 357 sections of land located in Alberta; Charlie Lake assets covering approximately 357 sections of land in the northwestern area of Alberta; Viking light oil play in central and southern Alberta and west central Saskatchewan; Barons Sand oil play in the Penny area of southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.