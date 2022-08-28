Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) Short Interest Down 68.8% in August

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 68.8% from the July 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Carl Zeiss Meditec Stock Performance

CZMWY stock opened at $125.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.48. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 52 week low of $109.65 and a 52 week high of $235.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec from €210.00 ($214.29) to €156.00 ($159.18) in a research report on Monday, June 27th.

Carl Zeiss Meditec Company Profile

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers products and solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of eye diseases; and systems and consumables for cataract, retinal, and refractive surgeries.

