Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Given New $170.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $185.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.57% from the stock’s previous close. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s Q1 2024 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.73 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DLTR. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Dollar Tree to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Dollar Tree to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.06.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree Trading Down 6.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $138.70 on Friday. Dollar Tree has a 12-month low of $84.26 and a 12-month high of $177.19. The stock has a market cap of $31.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $163.29 and a 200-day moving average of $157.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 452.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 517.1% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.