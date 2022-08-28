Block (NYSE:SQ) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $74.63, but opened at $72.83. Block shares last traded at $72.85, with a volume of 51,858 shares traded.

Specifically, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $1,926,202.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 433,543 shares in the company, valued at $27,139,791.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $1,926,202.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 433,543 shares in the company, valued at $27,139,791.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $252,336.27. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,748,296.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 360,813 shares of company stock valued at $26,201,618. Company insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Block alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on SQ. Susquehanna cut their target price on Block from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Block from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays cut their target price on Block from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on Block from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Block from $188.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Block currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.34.

Block Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.68 and a beta of 2.45.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.52%. Block’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Block by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 16,450,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,011,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,222 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Block by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,702,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $780,667,000 after buying an additional 686,870 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Block by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,221,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $443,826,000 after buying an additional 796,675 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Block by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,637,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $407,915,000 after buying an additional 426,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Block by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,870,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,418,000 after buying an additional 240,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.56% of the company’s stock.

Block Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.