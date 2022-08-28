Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,800 shares, a decrease of 66.1% from the July 31st total of 226,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 20.8 days.

Tosoh Price Performance

OTCMKTS TOSCF opened at $13.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.33. Tosoh has a 1 year low of $13.23 and a 1 year high of $19.75.

Get Tosoh alerts:

Tosoh Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Tosoh Corporation manufactures and sells basic chemicals, petrochemicals, specialty products, and fine chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Petrochemical, Chlor-Alkali, Specialty, and Engineering. The company provides materials, including battery, fabricated quartzware, silica glass, thin film depositions, zeolites for catalysts and molecular sieves, zirconia injection mold components and compounds, zirconia grinding and dispersion media, and zirconia fine beads and powders.

Receive News & Ratings for Tosoh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tosoh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.