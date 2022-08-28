Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,800 shares, a decrease of 66.1% from the July 31st total of 226,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 20.8 days.
Tosoh Price Performance
OTCMKTS TOSCF opened at $13.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.33. Tosoh has a 1 year low of $13.23 and a 1 year high of $19.75.
Tosoh Company Profile
