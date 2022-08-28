NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV) Short Interest Update

NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 136,400 shares, a drop of 66.6% from the July 31st total of 407,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 147,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NanoVibronix

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NanoVibronix by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 651,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 227,454 shares during the period. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NanoVibronix by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. now owns 248,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 102,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of NanoVibronix by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 125,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares during the period. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NanoVibronix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NAOV opened at $0.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.73. NanoVibronix has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $3.25.

NanoVibronix Company Profile

NanoVibronix, Inc, through its subsidiary, NanoVibronix Ltd., focuses on the manufacture and sale of noninvasive biological response-activating devices that target biofilm prevention, wound healing, and pain therapy. Its principal products include UroShield, an ultrasound-based product to prevent bacterial colonization and biofilm in urinary catheters, enhance antibiotic efficacy, and decrease pain and discomfort associated with urinary catheter use; PainShield, a patch-based therapeutic ultrasound technology to treat pain, muscle spasm, and joint contractures; and WoundShield, a patch-based therapeutic ultrasound device, which facilitates tissue regeneration and wound healing.

