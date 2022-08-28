First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 68.6% from the July 31st total of 12,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 93,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Reserve Sustainable Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the 1st quarter valued at about $575,000. Sessa Capital IM L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 184,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 3,732 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,538,000. Ursa Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after buying an additional 230,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Get First Reserve Sustainable Growth alerts:

First Reserve Sustainable Growth Trading Up 0.1 %

First Reserve Sustainable Growth stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.79. First Reserve Sustainable Growth has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $10.22.

About First Reserve Sustainable Growth

First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Reserve Sustainable Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Reserve Sustainable Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.