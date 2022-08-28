Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the July 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 277,395 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,359 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TPZ opened at $13.92 on Friday. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 12 month low of $12.02 and a 12 month high of $14.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.74.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

About Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

