Transurban Group (OTCMKTS:TRAUF) Short Interest Update

Transurban Group (OTCMKTS:TRAUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,091,700 shares, a decrease of 29.9% from the July 31st total of 1,556,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 242.6 days.

Transurban Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Transurban Group stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. Transurban Group has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $10.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.87.

Transurban Group Company Profile

Transurban Group develops, operates, manages, and maintains toll road networks. It operates 21 toll roads in Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane in Australia; the Greater Washington area, the United States; and Montreal, Canada. The company is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

