Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:TRKNY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:TRKNY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decline of 28.2% from the July 31st total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 20.3 days.
Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi Price Performance
Shares of TRKNY opened at $1.07 on Friday. Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $2.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.24.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi from 8.80 to 8.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th.
Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi Company Profile
Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services in Turkey. The company operates in two segments, Fixed Line and Mobile. It offers mobile, internet, phone and TV products and services under Türk Telekom brand name. The company also provides PSTN and wholesale broadband services; retail internet services, IPTV, satellite TV, Web TV, mobile TV, and smart TV services; IT solutions; convergence technologies; online education software; project development and corporate venture capital services; and wholesale data and capacity services.
