Short Interest in Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Grows By 51.2%

Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, an increase of 51.2% from the July 31st total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Terumo Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS TRUMY opened at $33.59 on Friday. Terumo has a 52 week low of $27.51 and a 52 week high of $50.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $25.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99 and a beta of 0.43.
About Terumo
