Short Interest in Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Grows By 51.2%

Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, an increase of 51.2% from the July 31st total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Terumo Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS TRUMY opened at $33.59 on Friday. Terumo has a 52 week low of $27.51 and a 52 week high of $50.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $25.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99 and a beta of 0.43.

About Terumo

Terumo Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of medical products and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, Medical Care Solutions Company, and Blood and Cell Technologies Company. The Cardiac and Vascular Company segment offers angiographic guidewires, angiographic catheters, introducer sheaths, vascular closure devices, PTCA balloon catheters, coronary stents, self-expanding peripheral stents, intravascular ultrasound systems, imaging catheters, and others; coils, stents, and intrasaccular devices for treating cerebral aneurysm; embolization systems, aspiration catheters, and clot retrievers for treating ischemic stroke and others; oxygenators, cardio-pulmonary bypass systems, and others; and artificial vascular and stent grafts.

