Medicure Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Medicure Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCUJF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the July 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

MCUJF opened at $0.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.83 and a 200-day moving average of $0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 million, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.83. Medicure has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Medicure (OTCMKTS:MCUJF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.51 million during the quarter. Medicure had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 4.15%.

Medicure Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapies for the cardiovascular market in Canada and the United States. The company markets and distributes AGGRASTAT injection, a glycoprotein GP IIb/IIIa receptor antagonist for the treatment of acute coronary syndrome, including unstable angina and non-Q-wave myocardial infarction.

