Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Short Interest Update

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,700 shares, a decrease of 70.1% from the July 31st total of 159,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 201,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 184.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,042 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 7,162 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the second quarter valued at $51,000.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

HIO stock opened at $4.06 on Friday. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $3.79 and a 1 year high of $5.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.25.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.87%.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

