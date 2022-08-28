Short Interest in FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EMLD) Declines By 69.6%

FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EMLD – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 69.6% from the July 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

FTAC Emerald Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of EMLD stock opened at $9.83 on Friday. FTAC Emerald Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $9.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FTAC Emerald Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,420,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,885,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,752,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,328,000. 15.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FTAC Emerald Acquisition

FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in clean/renewable energy, water sustainability, agricultural technology, shared economy software, and mobility sectors.

