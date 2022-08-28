TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,376,500 shares, a drop of 22.9% from the July 31st total of 6,975,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,887.7 days.
TUI Stock Performance
Shares of TUIFF opened at $1.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.53. TUI has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $4.88.
About TUI
