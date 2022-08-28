TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,376,500 shares, a drop of 22.9% from the July 31st total of 6,975,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,887.7 days.

TUI Stock Performance

Shares of TUIFF opened at $1.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.53. TUI has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $4.88.

About TUI

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, TUI Suneo, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners.

