Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 69.4% from the July 31st total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE IHIT opened at $8.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.63. Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $10.11.

Get Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund alerts:

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHIT. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,258,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 29.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 591,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,176,000 after purchasing an additional 135,698 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 465.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 111,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 92,000 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 699,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,556,000 after purchasing an additional 61,826 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $301,000.

(Get Rating)

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It also invests in real estate debt securities including commercial mortgage-backed securities. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up approach to create its portfolio.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.