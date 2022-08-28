Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 69.4% from the July 31st total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NYSE IHIT opened at $8.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.63. Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $10.11.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.
Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It also invests in real estate debt securities including commercial mortgage-backed securities. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up approach to create its portfolio.
