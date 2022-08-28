Tessenderlo Group NV (OTCMKTS:TSDOF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Posted by on Aug 28th, 2022

Tessenderlo Group NV (OTCMKTS:TSDOFGet Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the July 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cheuvreux raised shares of Tessenderlo Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.

Tessenderlo Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TSDOF opened at 35.00 on Friday. Tessenderlo Group has a 52-week low of 35.00 and a 52-week high of 35.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is 37.55.

Tessenderlo Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tessenderlo Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the agriculture, valorizing bio-residuals, energy, and industrial solution businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agro, Bio-Valorization, Industrial Solutions, and T-Power. The Agro segment engages in the production, marketing, and trading of crop nutrients, including liquid crop and potassium sulfate fertilizers, as well as crop protection products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tessenderlo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tessenderlo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.