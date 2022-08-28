Tessenderlo Group NV (OTCMKTS:TSDOF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Tessenderlo Group NV (OTCMKTS:TSDOF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the July 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.
Separately, Cheuvreux raised shares of Tessenderlo Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.
Shares of OTCMKTS TSDOF opened at 35.00 on Friday. Tessenderlo Group has a 52-week low of 35.00 and a 52-week high of 35.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is 37.55.
Tessenderlo Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the agriculture, valorizing bio-residuals, energy, and industrial solution businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agro, Bio-Valorization, Industrial Solutions, and T-Power. The Agro segment engages in the production, marketing, and trading of crop nutrients, including liquid crop and potassium sulfate fertilizers, as well as crop protection products.
