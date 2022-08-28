Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYF) Short Interest Update

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 593,600 shares, a drop of 25.9% from the July 31st total of 801,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 82.4 days.

Treasury Wine Estates Stock Performance

Shares of TSRYF opened at $9.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.29. Treasury Wine Estates has a 12-month low of $7.49 and a 12-month high of $9.29.

Treasury Wine Estates Company Profile

Treasury Wine Estates Limited operates as a wine company primarily in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It engages in the viticulture and winemaking; and marketing, sale, and distribution of wine. The company's wine portfolio includes luxury, premium and commercial wine brands, such as 19 Crimes, Acacia Vineyard, Annie's Lane, Beaulieu Vineyard, Belcreme de Lys, Beringer Vineyard, Chateau St.

