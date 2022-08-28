Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYF) Short Interest Update

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 593,600 shares, a drop of 25.9% from the July 31st total of 801,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 82.4 days.
Treasury Wine Estates Stock Performance
Shares of TSRYF opened at $9.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.29. Treasury Wine Estates has a 12-month low of $7.49 and a 12-month high of $9.29.
Treasury Wine Estates Company Profile
