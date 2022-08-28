Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) Short Interest Up 228.2% in August

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a growth of 228.2% from the July 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 26.3% in the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 307,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 64,048 shares in the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP increased its stake in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 192,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 59,159 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 149.4% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 78,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 46,834 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 127.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 17,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 19.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 11,776 shares during the last quarter.

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE DEX opened at $7.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.28. Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.26 and a 12 month high of $10.63.

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund Cuts Dividend

About Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.06%.

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

