Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Shares Gap Down to $39.91

Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $39.91, but opened at $38.90. Cryoport shares last traded at $38.23, with a volume of 933 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on CYRX. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Cryoport from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Cryoport from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Cryoport from $95.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Cryoport from $90.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Cryoport from $92.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.33.

Cryoport Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 14.21 and a quick ratio of 13.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.44.

Insider Transactions at Cryoport

Cryoport ( NASDAQ:CYRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $64.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 million. Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 14.43% and a negative net margin of 125.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Hariri sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total transaction of $86,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,911 shares in the company, valued at $342,467.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 2,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total value of $116,579.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 107,203 shares in the company, valued at $4,615,089.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Hariri sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total value of $86,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,911 shares in the company, valued at $342,467.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cryoport

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYRX. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Cryoport by 69.7% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 886 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cryoport by 132.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cryoport by 357.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Cryoport by 308.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,319 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Cryoport in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

Cryoport Company Profile

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.

