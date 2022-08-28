Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) Shares Gap Down to $26.53

Shares of The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $26.53, but opened at $25.89. Gorman-Rupp shares last traded at $25.97, with a volume of 77 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on GRC. StockNews.com raised shares of Gorman-Rupp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Gorman-Rupp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th.

Gorman-Rupp Trading Down 2.3 %

The company has a market cap of $676.64 million, a PE ratio of 30.87 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.80.

Gorman-Rupp Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Gorman-Rupp

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Gorman-Rupp’s payout ratio is 80.95%.

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey S. Gorman acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.29 per share, with a total value of $131,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 128,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,382,366.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Gorman-Rupp

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GRC. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp during the second quarter worth $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp during the second quarter worth $34,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp during the first quarter worth $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Gorman-Rupp Company Profile

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

Featured Stories

