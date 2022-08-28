Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) Research Coverage Started at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$31.25 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$27.50 to C$28.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.93.

Get Topaz Energy alerts:

Topaz Energy Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of TPZEF stock opened at $16.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.59. Topaz Energy has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $19.68.

Topaz Energy Company Profile

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Topaz Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topaz Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.