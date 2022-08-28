Craig Hallum Cuts Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Price Target to $16.00

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Craig Hallum from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ZUO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Zuora from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Zuora from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zuora presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.17.

Shares of NYSE:ZUO opened at $8.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.16 and its 200 day moving average is $11.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 1.95. Zuora has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $23.25.

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.54 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 29.89% and a negative return on equity of 57.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zuora will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 21,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.93, for a total transaction of $193,120.18. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 59,223 shares in the company, valued at $528,861.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 21,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.93, for a total transaction of $193,120.18. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 59,223 shares in the company, valued at $528,861.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total value of $95,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,185 shares in the company, valued at $757,008.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,483 shares of company stock worth $840,478 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Zuora in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zuora in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zuora by 204.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Zuora in the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Zuora during the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

