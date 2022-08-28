Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Price Target to $20.00

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ZUO. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Zuora to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Zuora from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.17.

Zuora Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of ZUO stock opened at $8.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 1.95. Zuora has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $23.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.54 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 57.73% and a negative net margin of 29.89%. Zuora’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Zuora will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zuora news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $111,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total value of $95,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,008.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,483 shares of company stock worth $840,478. 9.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zuora

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zuora by 65.3% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 30,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 12,084 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Zuora by 15.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 89,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 12,226 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zuora by 7.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 627,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after purchasing an additional 41,621 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Zuora by 1.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 177,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zuora by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,255,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,189,000 after purchasing an additional 47,055 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

