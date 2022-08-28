Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Separately, Barclays reduced their target price on Vector Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th.

Shares of Vector Group stock opened at $10.09 on Friday. Vector Group has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $17.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.33.

In other news, Director Ronald J. Bernstein sold 10,000 shares of Vector Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total transaction of $105,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,246.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Vector Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vector Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vector Group by 54.5% in the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Vector Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Vector Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 32,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. 62.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

