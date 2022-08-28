Morgan Stanley Raises Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) Price Target to $12.75

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $11.75 to $12.75 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$23.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tricon Residential currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Tricon Residential Stock Performance

Shares of TCN opened at $10.69 on Thursday. Tricon Residential has a 1 year low of $9.33 and a 1 year high of $17.23. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.73 and a 200-day moving average of $12.96.

Tricon Residential Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tricon Residential

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Tricon Residential’s payout ratio is 8.16%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Tricon Residential during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tricon Residential during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Tricon Residential during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tricon Residential during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. 49.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

Featured Articles

