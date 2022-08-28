Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Rating Increased to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

TD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$101.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.94.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $66.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.43. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $58.64 and a twelve month high of $86.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $120.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Trading of Toronto-Dominion Bank

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.05. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 15.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter valued at $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Featured Articles

