Stifel Nicolaus Raises Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target to $180.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $120.00 to $180.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SNOW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Snowflake from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. BTIG Research cut shares of Snowflake from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $192.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $214.79.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $197.71 on Thursday. Snowflake has a one year low of $110.26 and a one year high of $405.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $153.26 and its 200 day moving average is $178.46. The company has a market capitalization of $62.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.11 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $422.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.01 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 41.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.73%. Snowflake’s revenue was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.69) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Snowflake will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $99,002.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,311.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $99,002.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,311.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total transaction of $190,258.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,651,634.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,678 shares of company stock valued at $524,444 in the last three months. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Level Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 475.0% in the first quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Snowflake by 1,800.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Snowflake by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Snowflake by 6,433.3% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake in the second quarter worth $28,000. 76.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

