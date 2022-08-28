Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Price Target Cut to $50.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Wedbush from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

TOL has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Toll Brothers from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Toll Brothers from $53.50 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Toll Brothers from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Toll Brothers from $67.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.25.

TOL stock opened at $46.12 on Thursday. Toll Brothers has a twelve month low of $40.19 and a twelve month high of $75.61. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.47.

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.05. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 19.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Toll Brothers will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.46%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.4% during the second quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 16,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 16,402 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 5.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,918 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 70.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 634 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

