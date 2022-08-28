Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 19,066 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 246,358 shares.The stock last traded at $9.81 and had previously closed at $9.82.

Longview Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Avenir Corp bought a new position in shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth $153,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Longview Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in Longview Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth about $320,000. Institutional investors own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

Longview Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Longview Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on businesses in the healthcare, industrials, consumer, media, technology, and technology services sector.

