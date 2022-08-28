Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Shares Up 5.7%

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 5.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.07 and last traded at $10.07. 236 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,188,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.53.

Qurate Retail Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.08 and a 200 day moving average of $5.85.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Institutional Trading of Qurate Retail

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Humankind Investments LLC bought a new stake in Qurate Retail during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Qurate Retail during the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL grew its holdings in Qurate Retail by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 23,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.