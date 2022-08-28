Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.39 and last traded at $24.37. Approximately 3,623 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 789,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARQT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Up 3.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 10.75 and a quick ratio of 10.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 0.33.

Insider Activity

Arcutis Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARQT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by $0.07. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Masaru Matsuda sold 1,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $35,415.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,380 shares in the company, valued at $323,177.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider David W. Osborne sold 2,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $55,825.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 256,649 shares in the company, valued at $6,521,451.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Masaru Matsuda sold 1,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $35,415.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,380 shares in the company, valued at $323,177.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 374,963 shares of company stock worth $8,089,958. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 102.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 10,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 3,661 shares in the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Further Reading

