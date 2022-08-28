WeWork (NYSE:WE) Trading Down 6.8%

WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 6.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.23 and last traded at $4.25. 39,973 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,617,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.56.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of WeWork in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of WeWork in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.98.

WeWork ( NYSE:WE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $815.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.31 million. The company’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WeWork Inc. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sandeep Mathrani purchased 23,500 shares of WeWork stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,359,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,026,957. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sandeep Mathrani purchased 23,500 shares of WeWork stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,359,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,026,957. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andre J. Fernandez bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.01 per share, with a total value of $200,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 454,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,239.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 113,500 shares of company stock worth $549,275 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in WeWork in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in WeWork in the fourth quarter worth $3,261,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in WeWork during the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in WeWork during the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in WeWork during the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.

