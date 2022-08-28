Brokerages Set Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Price Target at $51.43

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.43.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CQP. US Capital Advisors upgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Cheniere Energy Partners from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Cheniere Energy Partners Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CQP opened at $56.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.92, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.64. Cheniere Energy Partners has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $61.91.

Cheniere Energy Partners Cuts Dividend

Cheniere Energy Partners ( NYSEAMERICAN:CQP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.82). Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 270.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Cheniere Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 103.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director James Robert Ball sold 3,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $167,526.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,875 shares in the company, valued at $265,590. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cheniere Energy Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CQP. Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,351,000. Energy Income Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 3,342,380 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $141,183,000 after buying an additional 325,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.25% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. The company's regasification facilities include five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

Further Reading

