Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.15.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DVDCF. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Davide Campari-Milano from €14.30 ($14.59) to €15.00 ($15.31) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €12.20 ($12.45) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €12.80 ($13.06) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €11.30 ($11.53) price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €11.06 ($11.29) in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Davide Campari-Milano Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DVDCF opened at $10.50 on Tuesday. Davide Campari-Milano has a 1 year low of $9.45 and a 1 year high of $15.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.49 and its 200 day moving average is $10.82.

Davide Campari-Milano Company Profile

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under various brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

