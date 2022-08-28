National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.50.

Several analysts recently commented on NSA shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $78.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Storage Affiliates Trust

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NSA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 248.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 163.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Performance

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $53.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 54.41, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.62. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12 month low of $45.13 and a 12 month high of $70.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.67.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.13). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 14.91%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 222.22%.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

