ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.25.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on ITV from GBX 85 ($1.03) to GBX 75 ($0.91) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on ITV from GBX 100 ($1.21) to GBX 90 ($1.09) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group dropped their price target on ITV from GBX 155 ($1.87) to GBX 135 ($1.63) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on ITV from GBX 110 ($1.33) to GBX 65 ($0.79) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.
ITV Stock Performance
Shares of ITV stock opened at $7.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.82. ITV has a twelve month low of $7.34 and a twelve month high of $17.27.
About ITV
ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ITV (ITVPY)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.