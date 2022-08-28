ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.25.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on ITV from GBX 85 ($1.03) to GBX 75 ($0.91) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on ITV from GBX 100 ($1.21) to GBX 90 ($1.09) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group dropped their price target on ITV from GBX 155 ($1.87) to GBX 135 ($1.63) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on ITV from GBX 110 ($1.33) to GBX 65 ($0.79) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

ITV Stock Performance

Shares of ITV stock opened at $7.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.82. ITV has a twelve month low of $7.34 and a twelve month high of $17.27.

About ITV

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

