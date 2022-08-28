Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Price Target Cut to $40.00

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.89% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $71.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.54.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock opened at $36.40 on Friday. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1 year low of $26.14 and a 1 year high of $70.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.14. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 201.43%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 48,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 11,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

