Cheuvreux Downgrades Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) to Reduce

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Cheuvreux from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a 215.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of 290.00.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Demant A/S from 325.00 to 265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Demant A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.00.

Get Demant A/S alerts:

Demant A/S Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS WILYY opened at $15.85 on Friday. Demant A/S has a 52-week low of $15.85 and a 52-week high of $29.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.16 and a 200-day moving average of $19.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Demant A/S Company Profile

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare and audio technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment offers hearing implants and aids, hearing care, and diagnostic products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Demant A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Demant A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.