Bumrungrad Hospital Public (OTC:BUHPF) Cut to “Underweight” at Morgan Stanley

Bumrungrad Hospital Public (OTC:BUHPF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Bumrungrad Hospital Public Price Performance
OTC BUHPF opened at 5.75 on Friday. Bumrungrad Hospital Public has a 12 month low of 4.81 and a 12 month high of 5.75.
About Bumrungrad Hospital Public
