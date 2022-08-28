Jefferies Financial Group Raises Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Price Target to $130.00

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $108.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RJF. StockNews.com cut Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Raymond James from $205.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Raymond James from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.00.

Raymond James Price Performance

NYSE:RJF opened at $106.78 on Friday. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $84.86 and a 52 week high of $117.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.12). Raymond James had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. Raymond James’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Raymond James will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 36,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

