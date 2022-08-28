Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Given a $50.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) received a $50.00 price objective from investment analysts at Barclays in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE stock opened at $46.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.66. Pfizer has a 12 month low of $40.94 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Insider Activity

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at $585,250.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pfizer

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $290,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 315.3% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.