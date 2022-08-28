Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) PT Set at $59.00 by UBS Group

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) received a $59.00 price target from UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.01% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE stock opened at $46.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.66. The stock has a market cap of $262.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer has a 1 year low of $40.94 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at $585,250.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Columbia Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $6,903,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.8% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 12,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 17.8% in the second quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 64.3% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 211,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,073,000 after acquiring an additional 82,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth about $706,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

