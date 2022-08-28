Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) PT Raised to $138.00

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $100.00 to $138.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 10.75% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WSM. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.73.

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $154.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.60. Williams-Sonoma has a 1-year low of $101.58 and a 1-year high of $223.32. The stock has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.63.

Insider Activity

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 78.14% and a net margin of 13.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will post 16.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ryan Ross sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total value of $1,325,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,269 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,095.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.66, for a total transaction of $703,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,239 shares in the company, valued at $13,536,977.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total transaction of $1,325,168.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,095.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,400 shares of company stock worth $8,756,068 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Williams-Sonoma

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 154.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 173 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

