Credit Suisse Group Increases Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Price Target to $52.00

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CPB. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Campbell Soup Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Campbell Soup stock opened at $50.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.06 and a 200-day moving average of $46.91. The stock has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.37. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $39.76 and a 52-week high of $51.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 11.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 32,194 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $1,601,651.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,463,470.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 32,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $1,601,651.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,919 shares in the company, valued at $6,463,470.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 17,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $896,379.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,919 shares in the company, valued at $6,497,249.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,563 shares of company stock valued at $3,612,348. 35.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Campbell Soup

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 52.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 13,563 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 64.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 925,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,701,000 after buying an additional 362,607 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 8.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 87,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after buying an additional 6,607 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 27,520 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 94,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,099,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

